Grantham-born Jack Lee to join Vienna State Opera from Royal Academy of Music just eight years after starting singing lessons

By Chris Harby
Published: 17:00, 30 March 2022

A Grantham-born man who only began singing lessons at the age of 16 has won a place with one of the world’s leading opera houses.

Jack Lee, 24, will join the Vienna State Opera in September when he starts a two-year stint with their Young Artist Programme.

The rising baritone star was invited over after performing in the final of the Kathleen Ferrier Awards, a prestigious competition for young British opera singers.

