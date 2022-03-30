Grantham-born Jack Lee to join Vienna State Opera from Royal Academy of Music just eight years after starting singing lessons
Published: 17:00, 30 March 2022
A Grantham-born man who only began singing lessons at the age of 16 has won a place with one of the world’s leading opera houses.
Jack Lee, 24, will join the Vienna State Opera in September when he starts a two-year stint with their Young Artist Programme.
The rising baritone star was invited over after performing in the final of the Kathleen Ferrier Awards, a prestigious competition for young British opera singers.