Young singers hit the right note at Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts event in Grantham
Published: 15:51, 05 March 2020
| Updated: 15:57, 05 March 2020
More than 3,000 young performers showed off their talents as part of the Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts, which took place between February 15 and Sunday.
Beginning back in 1997, the festival showcases performances in dance, music and drama over three weeks.
The local schools which took part were Barrowby, Colsterworth, Grantham Preparatory School, Corby Glen, Ingoldsby, Isaac Newton, Dudley House and Ambergate.
