A 19-year-old soldier from Grantham has used his training to save two lives.

Private Michael Bunning, who joined the Army only a few months ago, gave CPR to two teenage boys who were pulled out of the sea near Blackpool’s Central Pier.

The boys, aged 12 and 14, were rescued by two teenage girls after getting into difficulty while swimming.

Private Michael Bunning saved the lives of two teenage boys using his army training. (58125735)

Michael, a former St Hugh’s Academy pupil said: "My partner spotted them being rescued and we ran over.

"At first, I was only aware of the younger boy.

"I calmed people down and asked them to give me some space.

"I started giving CPR and he came around quite quickly.

"It was then that I was made aware of the other boy, so I put the first in the recovery position and started working on the other."

Michael is a driver with 3 Medical Regiment and is based in Preston.

He continued CPR until the paramedics arrived, which was five minutes after receiving the call and the boy started breathing again a few minutes later.

Michael added: "It was stressful, but my training just kicked in.

"It’s amazing the training we get, and we are constantly refreshing.

"I couldn’t have done it without that."

The condition of the 14-year-old remains critical but stable, and he is currently being treated at Alder Hay Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

The 12-year-old is described as poorly but not critical after being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We commend Michael’s actions for providing immediate care for the boys.

"In situations like this, every minute matters, and it sounds like his intervention was crucial on this occasion.

"We would encourage everyone to learn CPR and other first-aid skills as you never know if you might need to provide life-saving treatment to a family member, friend or even a stranger in an emergency."

Ambulance, Air Ambulance, fire crews, police and lifeguards were all called to the scene just before 6pm on Monday, July 18.

Superintendent Chris Hardy, of Blackpool Police, said: "This incident once again shows, all too clearly, the dangers that open water can present.

"I have no doubt that if it hadn’t been for the brave and swift actions of the two girls who pulled the boys from the water, and Michael, who gave CPR alongside nearby security staff, we would have been dealing with at least one fatality.

"I wish to commend the response of those involved whose heroic actions helped prevent what could have been a far worse and tragic outcome."