Young talent recruited for Grantham pantomime

Local young talent turned out in force in a bid to be part of this year’s Guildhall Arts Centre pantomime, Dick Whittington.

A record breaking number of children turned up to audition in front of Polka Dot Pantomimes producer, Helen Wright, earlier this year.

Helen said: “I am extremely impressed with the high level of ability from all the youngsters. It makes my job extremely hard as we only have a limited number of roles in the production.

“As the children will be performing alongside professional actors and working with top directors and choreographers, it’s important that they show a certain level of professionalism even at this early stage in their careers. We want the children to have fun and enjoy themselves while learning that theatre can be hard work!”

The stars will start rehearsing in November before the opening night on Saturday, December 8.

The successful young performers who will work in three teams and share the performances are: Hannah Smith, Olivia Kennedy-Short, Ruby Bateson, Chloe Terzza, Hattie Raeburn and Lillia Horsfield.

Maisie Pearce, Jeorgie Pye-Smith, Georgia Reid, Maisie Street, Naomi Williams and Grace Burton.

Ava Grace Murray, Emily Wood, Kiki Stevens, Zoe Pettit, Imogen Salden and Lydia Edwards.

The pantomime runs from December 8 - January 5 2019.