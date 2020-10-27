An apologetic child has carried out some voluntary work after taking a pumpkin from an allotment in Bottesford and damaging it.

In a letter to residents in the village, police community support officer (PCSO) Claire Gray, of Melton and Rutland, revealed that after admitting their involvement in the incident on Grantham Road, the child agreed to a community resolution.

The youngster met with the victims last week to say sorry and carried out voluntary work at their allotment.