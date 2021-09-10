A Grantham tea room invited youngsters to dress up as little princesses last week for a special themed afternoon tea party.

Petticoats Vintage tea room, in Westgate, was transformed into a fairytale come true last Wednesday (September 1) with a variety of games and party food served up on traditional china (cardboard) plates and teacups.

Thirty youngsters arrived in a variety of costumes including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Elsa and Anna, to dine with Princess Cerys and take part in princess-themed games, colouring, dancing and music followed by a small treasure hunt.

The event was held to raise funds for Childrenslinks, a children, young peoples’ and community services charity who provide a range of services including toy libraries, quality childcare, training and support for families.

Rachel Allen, nursery group manager, is also involved in the charity and attended the tea party last week.

She said: “It was amazing and has really helped lift up the charity. The charity is not well known in Grantham and so it showcases us to the local area and raises more awareness.”

For more information about the charity and the services they can offer, visit their website at www.childrenslinks.org.uk

