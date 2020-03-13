Youngsters in Grantham bring stories to life for World Book Day
Published: 12:08, 13 March 2020
| Updated: 12:12, 13 March 2020
Youngsters across Grantham dressed up as a range of book characters for World Book Day last week.
Every pupil received a special £1 book token, which could be exchanged for a World Book Day book or used to get £1 off a full price book.
Pupils at Poplar Farm Primary School invited guests including parents, siblings and residents from Newton House Care Home to share stories with them.
