Home   News   Article

Youngsters in Grantham bring stories to life for World Book Day

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:08, 13 March 2020
 | Updated: 12:12, 13 March 2020

Youngsters across Grantham dressed up as a range of book characters for World Book Day last week.

Every pupil received a special £1 book token, which could be exchanged for a World Book Day book or used to get £1 off a full price book.

Pupils at Poplar Farm Primary School invited guests including parents, siblings and residents from Newton House Care Home to share stories with them.

Read more
EducationGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE