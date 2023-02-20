A multi-sports holiday scheme for youngsters will be held in the Vale of Belvoir this Easter.

The activity days, for youngsters aged seven to 12, will be run by the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust for three days - Tuesday to Thursday, April 11 to 13 - at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton.

Activities will include cricket skills and games, archery, orienteering, tri-golf, basketball, short tennis, hockey, dodgeball, rounders, base hide and seek and games.

Youngsters can try their hand at archery on the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust's holiday scheme.

The cost is £30 per day (9am to 3pm) or £80 for all three days.

For more information and a registration form email neil@bcctrust.org.uk

Numbers are strictly limited, so it’s first come first served.