Pupils dressed in yellow to celebrate Roald Dahl Day this week.

Youngsters at Poplar Farm School, on Helmsley Road, Grantham, donned the famous author’s favourite colour on Monday, before listening to extracts from his stories and learning about what he achieved.

Headteacher Kate Hodson, said: “As Roald Dahl said, ‘if you have good thoughts it will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely’ – our school was definitely full of sunshine and sunbeams on Monday.”

Pupils dressed in yellow to celebrate Roald Dahl day. (42257273)

Roald Dahl Day is celebrated every September so children across the country to celebrate the life and work of the famous author.

