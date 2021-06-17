Youngsters at a village primary school enjoyed a day on the beach from the comfort of their own classrooms.

Pupils at Caythorpe Primary School begin each of their new topics with a ‘Big Bang’, an event to spark curiosity of a topic in the children, offering a hook and a memorable experience to base their learning on.

Unable to visit the coast this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, pupils in the ‘Enchanted Forest’ and ‘Neverland’ classes had a beach day to kick-start their topic of, entitled ‘Do you want to live beside the seaside?’

They created imaginary seaside resorts named Lincolnshire Lagoon, Caythorpe Sea and Neverland Island, where children never grow up.

Teaching staff also set up zones for pupils to visit, including paddling pools, beach games and sand pits.

Headteacher Helen Hunt was pleased to provide a memorable day for the children.

She said: “At Caythorpe we believe these real-life experiences makes learning more memorable for the children. They have a shared experience which they can then build upon as their topic progresses.

“In the past, we’ve had problem-solving pyramid building, Diwali workshops, visits to local museums, Sophie the dinosaur and have even survived invasion by a viking.

“As we are currently not able to go to the beach, the teachers organised a beach to come to Caythorpe instead.”

