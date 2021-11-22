Christmas came early for twenty-six local families when they were passengers on the enchanted Polar Express.

Youngsters from Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS) were invited to take a very special trip on-board the magical train at Wensleydale in Yorkshire on Saturday (November 20).

The children gathered on the platform to listen to a story before watching as the Polar Express pulled into the station.

Once on board they were entertained by dancing chefs who served up hot chocolate and cookies and several characters from the 2004 film, starring Tom Hanks, reenacting the story along the journey.

Each member received a copy of The Polar Express storybook and a small gift donated by Tesco Express on Harrowby Lane, Grantham

Trustee Darryl Blair was on the trip with wife Sue and their 11-year-old son Ryan.

He added: "Everyone was in the festive spirit. It was great to see many of our members wearing their Christmas pyjamas, dressing gowns and Christmas jumpers. The station was decked out for Christmas with trees, lights and a small Christmas market selling hot food and drinks."

The train stopped to pick up Father Christmas along the way who greeted all the passengers and gave each passenger their first gift of Christmas, a bell from his sleigh, just like in the film.

Darryl added: "Events like are not easy to organise and the trustees would like to thank Karen Oliver and her team who during the pandemic managed to raise a significant amount of money for GDCS by selling toys. This was used to subsidise the trip for our members and carers.

"We would also like to thank Sleafordian Coaches for providing an exceptional professional service. Thank must also go to Emily and Wendy for their continuous support for GDCS.

"Our final thanks go to the staff at Wensleydale train station for looking after us all. It was a truly magical experience."

For more information, search for GDCS on Facebook or @GDCS2013 on Twitter.

