Graduation was a little different for nursery youngsters this year.

Parents were able to join their children in a socially-distanced graduation ceremony at Woodlands Nursery, at Belton Woods Hotel, last month.

Each pre-schooler received a special certificate, sweet treat and a framed photograph of themselves in a traditional graduation cap and gown.

Youngsters at Woodlands Nursery graduated last month.(39522565)

The children sat with their parents in chair family groups until it was their turn to collect their certificate and have a photo taken.

Pre-school room leader May Burton said: “It was different this year due to unfortunate circumstances but all the children and parents still enjoyed the graduation ceremony. We had lots of smiles and laughter.

“I wish them all the best for starting school in September. They are going to be missed.

Youngsters graduated from nursery. (40069311)

“It is such a shame that we missed some of their pre school year but when we were together we had lots of fun and laughter.”

Gallery1

Read more Grantham