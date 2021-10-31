Talented youngsters at the Grantham School of Dancing have excelled in their first ballet examinations since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pupils took part in dance lessons via Zoom throughout lockdown before the studio was able to fully reopen again earlier this year.

Despite spending the majority of their dance lessons online for the past year, 36 dancers received outstanding ballet exam results with a mixture of merits and distinctions.

Grantham School of Dance (52647831)

A special mention was awarded to Josie Bartlett, who came third in an international field of Grade 6 and inter foundation ballet awards in London before the pandemic.

She has also recently been awarded a special commendation in the vocational solo performance awards with competitors entering from 70 countries as well as getting a distinction in her intermediate ballet exam.

School principal, Michelle Baker, who runs the dance school with sister Anita Lane, is delighted with the results.

Grantham School of Dance (52647826)

She said: “I have such admiration for all the pupils who worked so hard both online and in the studio. The school has an excellent reputation for outstanding exam results and continues to do so even with all the Covid-19 disruption.

“Their commitment maintains the school’s 100 per cent record in examinations.”

Grantham School of Dancing offer classes in ballet, tap, modern, Acro, National and singing. From boogie babies to adult enthusiasts, there’s a class to suit everyone.

Grantham School of Dance (52647820)

Search for Grantham School of Dancing on Facebook or email contactgsod@gmail.com