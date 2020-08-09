Pre-schoolers at a Grantham nursery donned traditional caps at their graduation ceremony.

The celebrations took place at Children 1st, on Trent Road, as youngsters bid farewell to their friends and nursery staff during a graduation ceremony and a week-long celebration of all their achievements.

Making the most of the garden and bouts of good weather, the children and staff enjoyed a series of events to mark this important milestone and to share happy memories of the experiences the children have benefitted from whilst at nursery.

Youngsters at a Grantham nursery graduated last month.(39784463)

Due to the nursery’s Covid-19 safety policy, no parents were able to attend the graduation ceremony.

Nursery manager Paula Bunn said: “The children all looked great in their caps and had really dressed up for the occasion. They each received a special graduation goodie bag containing their certificate, photos and other items and enjoyed their parties and all the fun we had.

“Our graduation ceremony is an annual event which is always a mixture of laughter, as we remember happy times, and sadness as we say farewell to our fantastic children and their families.

“Some of these children have been with us since they were young babies and so, understandably, we form close attachments with them.”

Children 1st at Grantham has remained open to the children of key workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and is part of Children 1st Day Nurseries, which also owns three other nurseries in Lincolnshire.

