Youngsters at a village nursery have raised hundreds of pounds by taking part in a charity hop-a-long.

Children and staff at Ancaster Village Nursery and Forest School, raised more than £550 for St Barnabas Hospice, by showing off their impressive hopping skills around nursery last week.

Barney Bunny had already surprised them when he went to visit the nursery a few days before the hop and handed out Easter eggs and a pair of fluffy bunny ears to each child so they could really look the part during the bunny hop.

Nursery manager Michelle Webster said: “The children built on their physical skills by trying different ways of hopping around the nursery and bunny jumping off obstacles.

“We wanted to raise money for the hospice as we know that is close to some of our families hearts.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that took the time to donate and to the children for all being enthusiastic."