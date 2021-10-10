Members of a village community were invited to join youngsters at a primary school for a charity coffee morning on Friday.

Pupils at Corby Glen Primary School, near Grantham, raised nearly £200 by hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning at their school. The event was organised by pupils in year 6 who delivered leaflets to the local community inviting them to join them for the event.

They welcomed their guests before serving them teas, coffee and cakes and even washed and dried the pots afterwards.

Corby Glen coffee morning (51875617)

Natalie Willcock was delighted with everyone’s efforts.

She added: “It was a wonderful community event and it was great to see members of the community back in our school. The children raised £199 and are keen to plan future events.”

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is Macmillan Cancer Support’s biggest fund-raising event, in partnership with Marks & Spencer and sponsored by Nescafe and Betty

Crocker.

Corby Glen coffee morning (51875620)

Corby Glen coffee morning (51875602)