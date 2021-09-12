St Wulfram’s Church is inviting children to experience being a church chorister for the afternoon.

The event, aimed at youngsters aged seven to 11, forms the major central and east of England hub for the Royal School of Church Music’s International Chorister Day.

From 3pm on Sunday, September 19, children are invited to learn new music, participate in a professionally directed rehearsal, learn new skills and join in a celebratory closing act of worship at 6.30pm. The event finishes at 7.30pm.

St Wulfram's Choir. (50989457)

Dr Tim Williams, master of the music at St Wulfram’s, will be directing the music, and has been involved in the planning of the initiative with the RSCM.

Dr Williams encourages anyone who likes music to give it a try. He said: “Being a church chorister is an incredible experience, as children learn skills in collaboration, communication and teamwork as well as in singing and reading, understanding and performing music.”

To sign up, visit www.rscm.org.uk/courses/international-chorister-day-central-and-eastern-england-grantham/

There is a fee of £5, and £2.50 for additional siblings, to cover costs.