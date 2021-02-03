A Grantham care home are appealing for youngsters to host online lessons for their elderly residents.

Red Court Care Community, on St Edmunds Close, are inviting children to step into the shoes of a teacher for a few minutes, in a bid to help elderly residents learn something new.

The youngsters are asked to present a lesson of their choice via video, which will be streamed directly to its residents, whether the children are in the classroom or based at home.

A care home is appealing for pupils to conduct Zoom lessons. (44171624)

Whether it’s learning a few lines of a new language, how to create a poem or even how to make the perfect lemon sponge cake, lessons in all subjects are welcome and are not limited to the national curriculum either.

Diane Watson, general manager at the Red Homes Healthcare Group hopes that it will give young people the perfect platform to help with their presenting and presentation skills, whilst also enabling their residents to learn something brand new.

She said: “We very much believe in the notion of intergenerational activities when time allows, and with many parents home-schooling and looking for opportunities to give their children new experiences, we believe this could just be the perfect chance.

Red Court Care Community, St Edmunds Close, Grantham (43867430)

“It’s not limited to individuals either.If schools want to take part as well we would love their support and for children to present as a group.

“The process is simple and straightforward and involves simply booking a date and time slot directly with us – once all of the relevant permissions have been granted for the video calls and the subject and time has been agreed, we set up the technology to allow a live stream directly to our residents,”

If you would like to find out more about hosting a lesson, contact Red Court Care Community directly on01476 576811 to book a time slot.