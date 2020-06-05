Home   News   Article

Youngsters invited to sign up forvirtual Summer Reading Challenge at Grantham Library

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:18, 05 June 2020
 | Updated: 12:21, 05 June 2020

Libraries across Lincolnshire are supporting this year’s Summer Reading Challenge by inviting youngsters to sign up online.

Co-ordinated by The Reading Challenge, the Summer Reading Challenge is the UK’s biggest library-run reading event and each year thousands of children countrywide take part.

Better Libraries in partnership with The Reading Agency and Lincolnshire County Council are going online to launch this year’s challenge today (Friday).

