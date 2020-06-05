Youngsters invited to sign up forvirtual Summer Reading Challenge at Grantham Library
Published: 12:18, 05 June 2020
| Updated: 12:21, 05 June 2020
Libraries across Lincolnshire are supporting this year’s Summer Reading Challenge by inviting youngsters to sign up online.
Co-ordinated by The Reading Challenge, the Summer Reading Challenge is the UK’s biggest library-run reading event and each year thousands of children countrywide take part.
Better Libraries in partnership with The Reading Agency and Lincolnshire County Council are going online to launch this year’s challenge today (Friday).
More by this authorTracey Davies