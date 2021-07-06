Libraries across Lincolnshire are supporting this year’s 'Summer Reading Challenge' to encourage children to pick up a book after a difficult year.

Co-ordinated by The Reading Challenge, it is the UK’s biggest library-run reading event and each year thousands of children countrywide take part.

This year's theme is Wild World Heroes, which inspires children to explore ways of helping to save the planet, and is being supported by ambassadors teenage naturalist, writer and broadcaster Dara McAnulty and explorer, presenter, and writer Steve Backshall.

Grantham Library are hosting a reading challenge. (48922550)

Children aged four to 11 will be invited to take part over the summer holidays.

Charlotte Harris, library team leader at Grantyham, said: "We are encouraging all primary aged children to join in and receive prizes and activity sheets for reading throughout the summer holidays. If children complete the challenge of reading six or more library books they will each receive a medal."

The annual challenge reaches over 700,000 children across the UK each year. Reading Agency are aiming to increase its impact even further this year by reaching 1 million children with its new digital platform providing accessible, fun reading activities for all children.

With ideas from WWF, the challenge focuses on action for nature and tackling real-world environmental issues, from plastic pollution and deforestation to wildlife decline and nature loss.

Through taking part in the challenge, with free packs from public libraries or online, children will be able to join six fictional characters - wild heroes - to help solve some of these threats, learning

about the importance of the environment while helping to restore nature levels in the neighbourhood of Wilderville.

A ‘Welcome to Wilderville: Meet the Heroes’ digital campaign will run over summer with a different weekly habitat theme, led by the Wild World Heroes, including Woodland, River, Farm, Town,

Home/School and the Beach.

The characters and landscape are illustrated by award-winning children's author and illustrator Heath McKenzie. WWF will also be running school seminars and live lessons, with further details to be confirmed over June and July, and updates posted on their dedicated Summer Reading Challenge webpage.

Steve Backshall, ambassador, said: "I am thrilled to be supporting the Summer Reading Challenge 2021. The reading agency has teamed up with WWF for Wild World Heroes, an exciting nature-themed reading challenge that will inspire children to take action for the environment.

"Wild World Heroes will spark conversations about the issues facing our planet, from plastic pollution to wildlife decline, and will show how we can all work together to look after our world. By taking part in the Challenge, children will unlock the benefits of reading for pleasure – it’s never been more important for young people to keep up their reading skills and confidence over the summer holidays."

To sign up, visit: www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk