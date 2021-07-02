Youngsters make a splash running 55 laps for Grantham Swimarathon

Youngsters donned swimming goggles and snorkels to run 55 laps around their playing field for charity.

Pupils at Little Gonerby Infant School were taking part in this year’s alternative #SWIM55 event for Grantham RotarySwimarathon, and managed to raise more than £150.

Headteacher Helen Hilton was pleased the school could still support the annual event, which took place at the weekend.

Little Gonerby '55 laps' (48665539)

She said: “Little Gonerby School has been supporting the Grantham Swimarathon for many years, and the children were disappointed not to be able to swim this year.

“So we were delighted to be able to take part in the alternative #SWIM55 event instead. The children donned their goggles and snorkels to do 55 laps of the school field during our ‘sports week’ and had a great time. It was fantastic to be able to involve the whole school this year and we raised £158.50 to help Grantham Rotary Club continue to provide their invaluable support for local groups and organisations.”

The annual event, which had to be delayed twice because of the pandemic, was held on a smaller scale at The Meres Leisure Centre over the weekend.

Little Gonerby '55 laps' (48665637)

But alongside the main event, those not ready to go back to the pool could take part in #SWIM55.

Schools, families, groups, businesses and schools, were able to undertake any event that had a multiple of 55 in it (55 in the number of minutes teams would normally swim in the Swimarathon). This includes cycling 55 miles, running five miles for 11 days, walking 55 times around a local park or playing field. walking five miles a day for 11 days, or baking 55 cakes and selling them for charity.

All proceeds support local charities and deserving causes/projects in and around Grantham.