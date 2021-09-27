Youngsters were given the opportunity to sing with the choir at St Wulfram's Church as part of International Chorister Day.

Children were invited to learn new music, participate in a professionally directed rehearsal, learn new skills and join in a celebratory closing act of worship last Sunday (September 19).

Dr Tim Williams, master of the music at St Wulfram’s, directed the musical workshop.

He added: "We had a great afternoon, including welcoming six new children to sing with the choristers of St Wulfram’s Church. They made an energetic, exciting sound, and we are pleased to have received more enquiries to join the choir as a result."

The choir are still welcoming enquiries for new choristers and have vacancies for to begin in the boys’ choir immediately.

Tim added: "This is a very exciting year for the choristers, including a continued collaboration with the internationally famous choir, the Gesualdo Six; and we are looking forward to a residency singing for a week in Ely Cathedral in 2022.

"Being a chorister is a life-changing experience. Choristers learn skills and participate in music at a very high level, and our ethos is that they also have amazing fun.

"We are also taking enquiries to join our teenage youth choir."

For more information, email choir@stwulframs.com.