Youngsters perform nativity to Grantham care home residents

Youngsters at Harrowby Infant School in Grantham performed ‘A Little Nativity’ to residents from two care homes in Grantham.

Residents from Avery Lodge Care Home and Newton House Care Home were invited to watch the dress rehearsal on Monday before the pupils performed to parents on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A school spokesperson said: “Bringing the community into our school is important and it is good for our children to interact with the older generation and bring a smile to their face.”

Youngsters at Harrowby Infant School performed the Nativity to care home residents. (23819892)

