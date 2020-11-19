Mini ‘eco-warriors’ have been busy planting trees to develop a forestry area within their school grounds.

Pupils at Poplar Farm Primary School, off Barrowby Road, Grantham, have received 130 trees from the Woodland Trust and started planting them last week.

Staff at the school are hoping that by planting the trees they can develop their outdoor forestry area to provide an additional opportunity to nurture the children’s curiosity and engage them in learning outdoors.

Pupils at Poplar Farm have been planting trees for Woodland Trust.(43155851)

The new trees will also replace the ones that were taken away to build the school, which opened in September 2018.

Class teachers Faye Honeybun and Olivia Ransome, lead the ‘eco-warriors’. Faye said:”We are thrilled to be working with children who are enthusiastic about looking after our school and the world.”

Olivia added: “All of the staff are excited to start utilising an outdoor space that the children have helped to create.”

All the pupils will be invited to take part in a tree planting week at the end of the month.

The school have already received a platinum award by the Woodland Trust for getting involved in green activities including tree planting, visiting a local woodland, reducing carbon emissions and being a woodland ambassador.

The Green Tree Schools initiative, which has seen more than 12,000 schools sign up since it was launched in 2008, offers the opportunity to bring the great outdoors, wildlife and green issues into the classroom. Schools win awards for participating in green activities, both in and out of the classroom.

Poplar Farm set challenges such as tree dressing with natural resources at home and capturing pictures using home-made viewfinders.

Information: www.wood

landtrust.org.uk/support-us/act/your-school/green-tree-schools-award