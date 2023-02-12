Talented youngsters at Hayes Theatre in Grantham are busy rehearsing their next production called School Trippin'.

The musical will be performed at Christchurch, Grantham, on March 28 and 29.

The brand new musical, written by Nyla Shaw, a Hayes Theatre member, follows a group of school students on a camping trip where they "lose" their teacher and have to find a way to work together and fend for themselves.

Hayes Theatre is preparing for its production of School Trippin'. Photo: Hayes Theatre (62368948)

Claire Hayes, who runs the theatre group, said: "The cast are working incredibly hard to learn lines, vocals and choreography.

"It's been great to watch it all coming together, I'm so proud of them!"

Tickets are available to buy at hayestheatre.co.uk