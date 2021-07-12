Pupils at a village primary school enjoyed a day of fun and fitness in their class bubbles last week.

Youngsters in Years 5 and 6 at Colsterworth Primary School were taking part in the ‘Healthy, Happy, Active Roadshow’, led by Grantham-based sports charity Inspire+.

The team kicked off the morning with the Year 5s playing team relay games and completing collaborative communication challenges to test their brains and physical skills.

Year 6 had the added treat of Paralympic athlete Sam Ruddock joining the roadshow in the afternoon to lead the children in American flag football.

Louise Jordan, head of school, said: “The reaction of the pupils was fantastic with every child engaging in the activities and smiles on all faces.

“The whole day was an amazing experience for the children and gave all of the children a chance to learn, be active and have fun.”