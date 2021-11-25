Talented youngsters performed a show topping production of Matilda the Musical last month.

The children, who all belong to New Youth Theatre, performed the musical over four nights to packed audiences at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

Yvette Kimber, who runs the New Youth Theatre, said it was a great way to end an 'emotional term'.

New Youth Theatre Grantham performed Matilda the Musical. Photos: Jane Harrison (53316917)

She added: "The children at New Youth Theatre performed their socks off all week. I am so very proud of all our talented students. It has been an emotional term and so very rewarding to be back on stage with a live audience- which is what these children deserve."

New Youth Theatre, runs musical theatre classes for youngsters of all ages, holds its weekly classes and rehearsals at the arts centre for different age groups.

Since launching in Grantham nine years ago, the group has given thousands of young people across Grantham a unique experience of being on-stage and performing to a live audience.

The group will start rehearsing for its next show ‘Oliver’ in January and is currently taking on new students.

For more information about upcoming shows, visit www.newyouththeatre.co.uk/grantham/

