Staff and youngsters at a Grantham primary school showed off their best dance moves to mark International Dance Day.

Pupils at Poplar Farm Primary School, on Helmsley Road, watched and discussed a variety of dances before a 30-minute whole school dance session outside, socially distanced in class bubbles.

‘Waka Waka’ by Shakira is a Poplar Farm favourite and twas followed by dancing to the Cha Cha Slide; Superman and 5,6,7,8.

Kate Hodson, headteacher, said: “We love dancing at Poplar Farm, and it was joyful to be able to enjoy dancing in our class bubbles outside.”

International Dance Day is a global celebration of dance, created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.

The event takes place every year on April 29.