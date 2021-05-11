Youngsters at a village school got to show off their culinary skills at a ‘Ready Steady Cook’ style cooking workshop last month.

Darren Tinkler, of Roots to Food, spent the day teaching pupils at Colsterworth Primary School all about healthy eating and nutrition through a fun, interactive workshop

Key Stage 2 pupils created their own Spanish meatballs dish in a smoky tomato sauce.

Pupils at Colsterworth Primary School have been tucking into Spanish food. (47002358)

Working in their class bubbles, pupils chopped, rolled and steamed all their fresh ingredients to build their mouth-watering savoury dishes.

Teaching assistant Stephanie Cornish said: “There were smiles all round as the children proudly showed off their cooking skills and tucked in to their tasty creations. What a wonderful inspiring day for the children, full of hands on experience and newly learnt skills.

“We expect to see many of our families enjoying home cooked Spanish feasts in the coming weeks.”