Youngsters show off their ball skills at Grantham nursery
Youngsters at a Grantham nursery got to show off their ball skills during a football taster session this month.
The early years children at Children 1st, on Trent Road, developed their football skills during the session provided by Kixx Football Academy, which has experts in coaching young children.
The sessions are aimed at building children’s confidence, enhance peer relationships and improve their balance and co-ordination through the development of football skills.
Early years teacher Nicola Lanckham said: “The children had an excellent time. They demonstrated brilliant listening skills and followed instructions. They had shown a keen interest in football during our sports topic in the summer term and we wanted to develop this through the club.”
The club also offers children a chance to have fun, build on their physical motor skills and develop their concentration.
For more information, email jack@kixx.org.uk
