Peter Rabbit, Cat in the Hat, Wednesday Addams and many more characters from beloved books were brought to life yesterday (Thursday) on World Book Day.

School uniforms were cast aside for bright, colourful costumes as little ones were able to be their favourite characters for the day.

Parents have sent in pictures of their children dressed the part, and below is a selection.

Albert, Rose and Lennon (62774531)

Many will feature in a special double page spread in next week's Journal.

World Book Day is marked in over 100 countries around the world as a worldwide celebration of books and reading.

The Squirrels Who Squabbled, Winne and Jude Taylor (62774533)

Jayden Jennings as the pineapple from Kitchen Disco. (62764874)

Pokemon fan Austin as Ash Ketchum (62774535)

Ava as Rapunzel (62774537)

Bella Bond as Little Rabbit from What Makes a Rainbow. (62774660)

Postman Pete, Dwayne Ballaam (62774680)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (62774682)

Dorothy from Wizard of Oz (62774684)

Elsie and Amelia as the Gruffalo and Hungry Caterpillar (62774687)

Freddie and Eloise (62774691)

Gangsta Granny (62774693)

"We both dressed up," said Hattie Moreton, with son Felix. (62774695)

Hugo (62774697)

Isaac as Buzz Lightyear (62774699)

Joseph is the Riddler (62774701)

Joshua as Bing (62774703)

Cat in the Hat (62774705)

Ava as Wally (62774707)

"Ivy-Ray turned into Hermione Granger yesterday! Alohamora!" said Kirsty Parkes. (62774709)

Liliana as Wednesday Addams (62774711)

Lillie Grace as Alice in Wonderland. (62774713)

Louise and Ralphie as Black Panther and Peter Rabbit (62774715)

It was pyjama day for Skye (62774717)

Michaela Ballaam (62774719)

Ballerina Bunny (62774727)

Lucie-Jane (62774721)

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (62774723)

Hungry Caterpillar (62774725)

George and Layla-Mae (62774729)

Oscar-Jae and Jessie (62774731)

Oskar as Mandalorian (62774733)

Peter Rabbit (62774737)

Louie Stewart as Peter Rabbit (62774735)

Rosie Maie Ballaam (62774739)

Ruby as Belle (62774741)

Little Red Riding Hood (62774743)

Sebby as George Pig (62774745)

Thea Rose (62774747)

A princess and Peter Rabbit (62774749)

Wednesday Addams (62774751)

The Hungry Caterpillar, Willow (62774753)

Willow Jane (62774757)

Matilda's mum Zinnia Wormwood (62774759)