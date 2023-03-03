Peter Rabbit, Cat in the Hat, Wednesday Addams and many more characters from beloved books were brought to life yesterday (Thursday) on World Book Day.
School uniforms were cast aside for bright, colourful costumes as little ones were able to be their favourite characters for the day.
Parents have sent in pictures of their children dressed the part, and below is a selection.
Many will feature in a special double page spread in next week's Journal.
World Book Day is marked in over 100 countries around the world as a worldwide celebration of books and reading.
- Send your World Day pictures to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk