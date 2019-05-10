Your chance to be part of archaeological dig in Grantham

Volunteers are needed to take part in an archaeological dig in Grantham and experience history firsthand.

Grantham Civic Society will be working alongside archaeologists from Heritage Lincolnshire on the two-day dig on St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, thanks to a £2,000 grant from InvestSK.

The archaeologists from Heritage Lincolnshire will be supervising the work on three test pits which will be carried out by civic society members and members of the public.

After scorch marks, which appeared on the grass on St Peter’s Hill during last summer’s heatwave, indicated some unusual underground features, the civic society contacted Lincolnshire Heritage’s archaeology team to carry out a non-invasive, resistivity survey. South Kesteven District Council contributed £1,000 to cover part of the cost of the project.

The test revealed three clear areas of buried masonry within the St Peter’s Hill area.

Ruth Crook, from Grantham Civic Society, has high hopes for the dig.

She said: “Trenches were recently dug on St Peter’s Hill in order to lay some electricity cables for the new Grantham cinema. These trenches not only uncovered what appeared to be two medieval walls but also medieval pottery and glass.”

The society also hopes to uncover evidence of where Grantham’s Eleanor Cross stood as well as evidence of a chapel which was first recorded in 1338.

The Eleanor crosses were a series of 12 stone monuments topped with crosses in a line down part of the east of England. King Edward I had them erected between 1291 and 1294 in memory of his wife Eleanor of Castile, marking the nightly resting-places along the route taken when her body was transported to London.

Ruth added: “Each test pit will be one metre by two metres. The best case scenario will be that one pit will be the chapel and one will be evidence of the Eleanor Cross among other findings. If anything like this is found, it will leave us open for future work and will attract not only national interest but international attention too.”

The society wanted to get the public involved and make it a community event following the huge amount of interest surrounding the project.

Ruth said: “This is perfect opportunity for anyone to have a go at doing something different.”

The archaeological work is being supported by a £2,000 grant from InvestSK’s Heritage Alive! funding programme – funding that has been made available by South Kesteven District Council.

Chief executive of InvestSK, Steve Bowyer, said: “South Kesteven’s rich heritage is a huge asset to the district. Understanding this resource can have a real impact on creating a sense of place and civic pride, so we’re pleased to be supporting the Civic Society in their efforts to uncover some of Grantham’s hidden heritage.

“InvestSK’s Heritage Alive! funding programme seeks to support organisations to interpret and conserve the district’s historic environment so it can continue to be enjoyed by visitors and residents for years to come.

“We’re pleased to announce that our Heritage Alive! funding programme has now reopened for applications and we would encourage anyone interested to visit www.heritagealive.co.uk for all the details.”

The archaeological test pit work on St Peter’s Hill will take place on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25 from 9am to 4.30pm. Volunteers will be allowed to take part on a first come, first served basis.

Participants that are not a civic society member will need to pay £10 to take part but they will get a free civic society membership for 2019. Email granthamcivicsociety@virginmedia.com