Anyone who regularly travels through Grantham is encouraged to have a say in how each town's transport network looks over the next 20 years.

People living and working in the town, along with businesses and other local groups, will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their experiences, visions and ideas for improving the transport network in each town at a series of upcoming drop-in sessions.

The information gathered will be used to create new transport strategies that will include proposals for improving local transport both now and in the future.

An Active Travel Scheme has been planned for Grantham town centre which will become operational soon. It will see High Street become one-way, with the creation of a ‘sustainable travel corridor’, while the footpath on St Peter's Hill will be extended into one lane of the road and the junction between Guildhall Street and High Street will be closed.

Drop-in events are also planned for Sleaford, Mablethorpe and Skegness.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "The pop-up events we have planned are the perfect opportunity for people to share their ideas on how to make getting into and around all four towns quicker and easier.

"During the drop-ins, we want as many people as possible to complete our questionnaire to tell us about their recent experiences and their expectations for the next 20 years. This information will then feed into the three new strategies we're working on – one for Grantham, one for Sleaford and one for Skegness and Mablethorpe.

"Those that can't make it to our engagement events can complete the surveys online at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement once live."

The Grantham's transport strategy survey will take place from Monday, September 6, to Friday, October 8.

Coun Davies added: "Grantham, Sleaford, Skegness and Mablethorpe all play incredibly important roles within Lincolnshire, which is why we're committed to improving and investing in local infrastructure and transport services for all four.

"It's not just the people living, working and visiting each of these towns that rely on good transport connections, though. Businesses also need a strong transport network to move goods between villages, towns and cities, so the new strategies will have major economic benefits as well."

The Grantham drop-in sessions will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, September 9, 10am to 6pm in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre

Saturday, September 11, 10am to 3pm, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre

For up-to-date information about all three transport strategies, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement.