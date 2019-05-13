Your chance to own a piece of Grantham's history and join the Gingerbread Tribe

The man who creates the original Grantham Gingerbread is giving people the unique opportunity to own a piece of local history and be involved in keeping the heritage of Grantham alive.

Alastair Hawken, founder of Hawkens Gingerbread, is hoping to raise £250,000 through crowdfunding to develop the business into a global brand and make Hawkens Gingerbread the world’s best-loved gingerbread brand.

From £10 upwards, anyone can invest on Crowdcube and will receive a share of the equity, as well as becoming a founding member of the ‘Gingerbread Tribe’.

Alastair Hawken at Grantham Gingerbread. (9896245)

Since bringing the production of the famous gingerbread back to Grantham in 2009, the business, which relocated to Grantham’s iconic Salvation Army Citadel in London Road in 2015, has continued to grow and has scope to go much further.

It supplies Co-ops, a variety of farm shops, delis, garden centres and visitors centres but has the capacity to bake up to 80,000 retail packs of gingerbread per month.

Alastair Hawken at Grantham Gingerbread. (9896230)

Having successfully completed 36 months of a start-up phase, Hawkens Gingerbread are hungry for the next chapter in a truly individual story.

Alastair, 45, said: “We have a genuine opportunity to develop our business into a truly global brand and we want to take Grantham along with us.

“Since we moved to London Road, amazing things have happened. Our brand has grown, the number of outlets that we stock has increased, our presence online has developed and we are now more energised than ever before to achieve the next stage of our growth.

Alastair Hawken at Grantham Gingerbread. (9896243)

“There is a huge growth opportunity for the brand and much of it will be online – and you can be part of that.

“What we need to do now is grow our Gingerbread Tribe, our fan base.”

If they manage to raise the £250,000 investment needed, Alastair plans on improving and growing the availability and awareness of the Hawkens brand and product both offline and online.

This includes expanding their product range further to gain wider appeal, doing business with more outlets and wholesalers both nationwide and internationally, coming up with new ideas alongside the investors and forming and developing the Gingerbread Tribe.

Investors themselves will also become part of history.

Alastair Hawken at Grantham Gingerbread. (9943545)

Alastair added: “We will also be creating a time capsule of the process which will remain locked until the year 3000 and placed below the bakery floor at Gingerbread HQ. As a thank you for your investment your name will be listed within the time capsule for the generation in front of us to truly appreciate the part you plated in building the Hawkens Gingerbread brand.”

Grantham gingerbread was first baked in Grantham in 1740 by local baker William Eggleston. After discovering that this locally produced delicacy had fallen out of production, Alastair, who was chairman of Grantham Business Club at the time, set about trying to bring it back.

The dad-of-three added: “Grantham Museum was at risk of closure. I knew that the only way to save it was to become commercial and start selling products like Grantham Gingerbread within the museum so persuaded Lincolnshire County Council to hand the keys over.

“It was only then that I discovered that the gingerbread was made outside of town and was of poor quality. This could not be allowed to happen any longer.”

After being unable to find a local baker willing to start making the gingerbread in Grantham, Alastair started baking it himself above his Panini shop in Westgate, which he owned alongside wife Kerry from 2000 until its closure in 2015.

After the crowdfunder goes live, anyone wishing to invest has 30 days to do so.

Alastair, who was born and bred in Grantham and works alongside wife Kerry, added: “We’ve already started the journey, the future is laid out, this is where the excitement happens. Don’t miss out, come with us.”

For information and to register an interest in investing, visit www.hawkensgingerbread.com/crowdcube or email Alastair at alastair@hawkensgingerbread.com