There are still places available for this year's annual Santa Fun Run and Walk to be held in Grantham in December.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, the event on Sunday, December 12 is open to people of all ages with all proceeds going towards supporting local charities, clubs and schools.

The 2.5k route is set around the Wyndham Park, with an optional extension to 5k around the scenic Queen Elizabeth Park.

Rotarian Sue Kinder, the Club's President, who is organising the event, said: "We will see a flurry of red Santas of all ages participating to raise money for their favourite local charity, club or school or taking part just for fun."

Runners and walkers will set off from the visitor centre at Wyndham Park at 11am. Everyone who completes the run or walk will be awarded a Santa Fun Run medal.

It costs £12 for adults and children over 12 to register, £6 for children aged five-12 and is free for children aged four and under.

Registered participants will receive a Santa Suit.

If you prefer to provide your own Santa suit or fancy dress outfit, there is a reduced registration fee of £9 for adults and those aged over 12 and £3 for aged five to 11.

Each team member should register for the event at www.granthamsantafunrun.co.uk