Your pictures as Storm Ciara batters Grantham

Grantham residents have been sharing their photos of the damage caused by Storm Ciara yesterday.

Cat Bennett posted a photo of her broken fence panels in her garden.

Tanisha Oxer's dad's car windscreen was smashed when roof tiles fell on it.

Cheryl Shaw also shared a photo of broken fences in neighbouring gardens.

Meanwhile, Belton House in Grantham posted photos of their damage but reported that they are open as normal today. They have advised people to check their website for updates over the next few days.

They said: "Like many places across the country, Belton’s been battered by Storm Ciara. Watch this space for updates."

A large tree was blown down at the junction of Lodge Way and Belton Lane yesterday and Walton Academy in Grantham is closed today after the storm caused 'significant damage' to parts of the building.

If you have any pictures or video of the storm, send them to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

