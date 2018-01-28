Grantham Journal letter: Manthorpe homes decision ‘extremely disappointing’

It was extremely disappointing to receive news on Friday that the planning inspector had ruled the application by Allison Homes to build up to 480 houses adjacent to the Manthorpe Estate could go ahead, although costs against the council were refused.

Despite the fact that 960 residents made valid objections to the plans and the application was refused at the planning committee stage at SKDC the decision was overturned by the planning inspector on appeal.

I wish to thank those residents who, like me, believed that we had a good case against the proposals, colleagues on the planning committee who went against the recommendations to give approval and voted against it.

For the record I am not against building more homes providing they are in the right location.

It was clear when this news was circulated through social media there was real anger in the community at this decision. Particular concerns are the traffic, which averages 10,600 vehicles daily driving down Manthorpe Road now, pollution and the lack of infrastructure, which in my opinion will result in more delays and also impact greatly on the villages of Great Gonerby and Manthorpe.

This area was not originally in SKDC’s Core Strategy and there are other areas in Grantham where planned homes have not yet been built. Add to this the proposal for 3700 new homes with a designated Garden Village status, two new outlet centres attracting more visitors to the town I can see serious problems with traffic congestion in the future.

Along with predicted growth in housing business and industry, I believe much more consideration needs to be given to improved healthcare in our town. We definitely need to retain our A&E service and build up facilities at Grantham Hospital along with other emergency services to cope with increasing demand.

Coun Ray Wootten

Manthorpe Road,

Grantham