Grantham Journal letter: Talented angler will be missed

On Friday, February 23, the Grantham Journal reported the story of a cyclist who had collapsed at the crossroads between Trent Road, Harlaxton Road and Springfield Road.

The man involved was John Taylor (80) who lived on Harlaxton Road and was vice-chairman and life member of

Grantham Angling Association.

John’s family and friends would like to thank the members of the public sincerely that tried to help him on Sunday evening, in what must have been a very distressful situation for all involved.

John was a very talented person who found angling as his passion. He served in the Royal Military Police in his early years and later worked at Aveling Barfords until retirement. He was very proud to serve as a member of Grantham Angling Association. He will be deeply and sadly missed.

Friends of John Taylor

By email