Grantham Journal letter: Thanks to teams and volunteers

I would like to express my gratitude to residents across the district for their patience during the recent severe weather.

While our County Council colleagues fought to keep main roads usable, un-gritted side roads quickly became far too dangerous for our crews and vehicles.

Rather than collect recycling – which will be collected the week commencing March 12 - SKDC teams helped clear snow and grit high-footfall areas in our towns, including approaches to bus stations, GPs’ surgeries and so on.

I am very grateful to the SKDC teams and the many volunteers who helped continue the good work over the weekend, gritting pathways to help keep traders trading and manning our phones and social media to offer advice and support to our residents and tenants.

Behind the scenes, our gas engineers had a month’s worth of emergency call-outs (333) in just five days and we provided electric heaters to dozens of residents while they were waiting for a visit.

Weather events like the one we’ve just had are mercifully rare, but it is a timely reminder about where our resources are best deployed in such events – and how public safety always comes first.

But it’s also a reminder of the strength and resilience of our community.

Thanks again.

Coun Matthew Lee

Leader of South Kesteven District Council