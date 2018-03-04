Grantham Journal letter: Where is the noise coming from?

I wonder if your readers can throw a light on the following...

I live off Belton Lane and since the middle of last year there has been a constant 24/7 droning noise that can be heard from outside.

It is more noticeable in the house early mornings and evenings when it is quiet. I go to sleep hearing this noise and it is the first thing I hear on waking. I realise noise can travel some distance when it is quiet and it sounds possibly industrial.

I have spoken to several neighbours and they are aware of it too.

I would be very interested to hear if anyone else in the Belton Lane, Grantham area is experiencing this constant irritating noise.

They can contact me at s.davies693@btinternet.com

Yvonne Davies