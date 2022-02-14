Grantham Journal readers share the love with Valentine's Day messages
Readers have shared messages of love to their partners this Valentine's Day, and there could be a message for you.
These messages appeared in last week's paper, with readers letting their significant other know just how wonderful they are.
Dobson, Simon: Happy Valentine’s Day babe, all my love as always, kerry xxxx
Hack, Robbie: Your my best friend, my rock, my soul mate. I love you forever, love Nikki xxxx
Hack, Robbie: To the best daddy in the world, we love you millions Myles & Stanley xxx
Pearce, Rupert: Happy Valentine’s Day baby! Our 1st one together. I love you more than you’ll ever know,love from your cub xxx
Freeman, Beryl: You will be My Bird for ever cos I love you more than ever.
Love you Kez, when I kiss you it makes me tingle.
James Philpotts: so happy I met you.. Love Crystal xox
Ross Jackson: you make me tingle and laugh! You’re the one! Love big Neil
Arnold, Darren. Happy Valentine’s Day,this July will be our 11th Anniversary of being together.All my love always,Love from Claire xxxxx
David Watson: your still the one . My absolute rock . Love you always, sarah xxx
Jeny Conboy: Happy Valentine’s Day Nanny, lots of love Charlie and George xx
Sweetheart: Love you always and forever. Love Babe xxx
Mummy:Love you lots from Lucas xxx
BECKELLSPLACE: HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY, THANK YOU FOR BEING SO SPECIAL , LOVE YOU LOTS AND LOTS, YOUR FRUIT XXXXX
Parker, Ellie: Thank you for always being there for me and a great 2 years have passed being together. Love Daniel x”
Cowdery, Marie: love you boo, happy valentines from Scott and kids and dogs xxxx
I love you so much always n ever with all my heart, body and soul, Carole
Thank you for everything. You are my world, Carole
Jody Worth: your cute smile makes my day, love your valentine x
Lamyman, Suzy: Thank you for marrying me. Happy Valentine’s Juliet babydoll love you so much xxx love romeo.
Mrs J. 26 years...I can feel your heart and it still beats with mine forever. ER x”
ER: a silver moon shining in our room where 26 years we have slept like spoons together. Love you x”
Chris Davies: xx sending you a heavenly happy valentines my sweet heart ,love Sarah xx
Blair, Sue: love you forever your very own Line of Duty star.
Gray, Mark: Thank you for being my rock.. Love you all the world.. Tylaa xx
Smith Tom: love you always and forever, Sara xxxx
Wise, Dennis: I still love your sexy trim. I’m going to get the same. Love Neil Fraser
Meredith, James: you look so handsome in the suit! See
you later at Belmont! Love Martin
Jackson, Ross: Even when you get your head stuck in bottle backs you’re the 1. Love Jimmy S
Love you loads be mine xxx Kev
Cara and Joshua - Happy Valentine’s Day, All my love mummy x x x
RoRo: I love you being my big sister, love Ada x
Watts, Steve: To my secret admirer. Guess who? x
Abraham, Paul: Violets are blue, roses are red, sugar is sweet, so are you. x