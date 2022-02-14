More news, no ads

Readers have shared messages of love to their partners this Valentine's Day, and there could be a message for you.

These messages appeared in last week's paper, with readers letting their significant other know just how wonderful they are.

Dobson, Simon: Happy Valentine’s Day babe, all my love as always, kerry xxxx

credit: istock/anandaBGD (54497127)

Hack, Robbie: Your my best friend, my rock, my soul mate. I love you forever, love Nikki xxxx

Hack, Robbie: To the best daddy in the world, we love you millions Myles & Stanley xxx

Pearce, Rupert: Happy Valentine’s Day baby! Our 1st one together. I love you more than you’ll ever know,love from your cub xxx

Freeman, Beryl: You will be My Bird for ever cos I love you more than ever.

Love you Kez, when I kiss you it makes me tingle.

James Philpotts: so happy I met you.. Love Crystal xox

Ross Jackson: you make me tingle and laugh! You’re the one! Love big Neil

Arnold, Darren. Happy Valentine’s Day,this July will be our 11th Anniversary of being together.All my love always,Love from Claire xxxxx

David Watson: your still the one . My absolute rock . Love you always, sarah xxx

Jeny Conboy: Happy Valentine’s Day Nanny, lots of love Charlie and George xx

Sweetheart: Love you always and forever. Love Babe xxx

Mummy:Love you lots from Lucas xxx

BECKELLSPLACE: HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY, THANK YOU FOR BEING SO SPECIAL , LOVE YOU LOTS AND LOTS, YOUR FRUIT XXXXX

Parker, Ellie: Thank you for always being there for me and a great 2 years have passed being together. Love Daniel x”

Cowdery, Marie: love you boo, happy valentines from Scott and kids and dogs xxxx

I love you so much always n ever with all my heart, body and soul, Carole

Thank you for everything. You are my world, Carole

Jody Worth: your cute smile makes my day, love your valentine x

Lamyman, Suzy: Thank you for marrying me. Happy Valentine’s Juliet babydoll love you so much xxx love romeo.

Mrs J. 26 years...I can feel your heart and it still beats with mine forever. ER x”

ER: a silver moon shining in our room where 26 years we have slept like spoons together. Love you x”

Chris Davies: xx sending you a heavenly happy valentines my sweet heart ,love Sarah xx

Blair, Sue: love you forever your very own Line of Duty star.

Gray, Mark: Thank you for being my rock.. Love you all the world.. Tylaa xx

Smith Tom: love you always and forever, Sara xxxx

Wise, Dennis: I still love your sexy trim. I’m going to get the same. Love Neil Fraser

Meredith, James: you look so handsome in the suit! See

you later at Belmont! Love Martin

Jackson, Ross: Even when you get your head stuck in bottle backs you’re the 1. Love Jimmy S

Love you loads be mine xxx Kev

Cara and Joshua - Happy Valentine’s Day, All my love mummy x x x

RoRo: I love you being my big sister, love Ada x

Watts, Steve: To my secret admirer. Guess who? x

Abraham, Paul: Violets are blue, roses are red, sugar is sweet, so are you. x