People who use Grantham’s Wyndham Park are being asked for their views.

South Kesteven District Council is asking for feedback and suggestions for further improvements, following the introduction of new facilities, an extended car park and a £1 million-plus investment from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The First World War memorial park now boasts an outdoor gym, table tennis tables, pay-per-play model boats and the installation of a defibrillator.

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for communities, said: “We have the most wonderful community asset at Wyndham Park, and it’s no coincidence that it has won the national Green Flag award for excellence for the last eight years.

“We are always keen to hear the opinions of people who use the park to see what it adds to people’s lives and how we might improve it. Green space has become even more important during the Coronavirus crisis and we want to know how people feel about the park, both now and looking to the future.”

The survey, which closes on September 20, is online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/wyndham2020 and paper copies are available in the park's Visitor Centre. Posters in the park include a QR code which, when scanned by a smart phone camera, pick up the link.

Questions include how safe people feel in the park, and whether SKDC’s safety messaging on signs helped during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coun Mason also urged people to use the survey to sign up as volunteers helping to run the park.

She said: “We welcome people of all ages and from all backgrounds to help us in any way they can. If you have some spare time, would like to meet new people, and want to feel you are putting something back into the local community, let us know.”

