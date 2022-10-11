A youth charity founded in tribute to a Red Arrows pilot from Rutland has been awarded a £100,000 grant.

The Jon Egging Trust (JET) was one of just three charities chosen from more than 190 UK applicants by Impetus which invests in charities working with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

As well as the grant, the trust will receive guidance from Impetus on how to help more young people and increase the impact of their Blue Skies programmes.

Jon Egging Trust students visit the Red Arrows

The programme has supported more than 32,000 young people in England and Wales and aims to help vulnerable young people re-engage with education and build self-belief.

JET chief executive Dr Emma Egging, from Colsterworth, said: “I am absolutely chuffed to bits that JET has been selected as one of Impetus’ chosen charities.

"The entire JET team is incredibly excited about how this collaboration will further strengthen our impactful programmes and enable us to transform the lives of even more young people across the UK in years to come."

Dr Emma Egging (second right) and members of the JET team on a fundraising challenge at the Great North Run in 2017.

Flt Lt Jon Egging. Photo Cpl Graham Taylor (RAF) Crown copyright

