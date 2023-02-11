Youth charity founded by Colsterworth woman given big funding boost by aerospace giant

Youth charity the Jon Egging Trust (JET) has announced a significant funding boost from an aerospace technology giant.

The John Egging Trust (JET), set up by Dr Emma Egging of Colsterworth, has been supported by Northrop Grumman.

The funding will allow JET to support over 200 young people across the UK through its three-year Blue Skies programmes which helps to build leadership skills, resilience and aspiration in disadvantaged and under-confident students who are struggling at school.

In addition, the funding will support a further 1,000 vulnerable young people to experience JET’s inspirational outreach sessions which link young people to aspirational role models and speakers. The funding will also support JET’s schools across the UK to take part in its space-inspired ‘STAAR Lite’ programmes, as well as allowing up to 250 students to participate in a cyber security workshop later this year.

JET CEO Dr Egging says that the funding comes at a crucial time for the charity as it seeks to grow its reach in response to the increasing challenges faced by many of its students.

Dr Egging set up JET in 2011 following the death of her husband, Red Arrows pilot Flt Lt Jon Egging.

She said: “Covid and the current cost of living crisis have made life unimaginably difficult for so many young people across the UK, especially those who were already facing adversity.

“We are hugely grateful to the team at Northrop Grumman for their continued belief in our young people and their belief in our ethos of offering opportunity and support to students who are brimming with potential but haven’t yet had the chance to shine.”

Northrop Grumman has supported the Jon Egging Trust since 2014, initially helping with the delivery of JET’s Blue Skies programmes at RAF Waddington. Since then, Northrop Grumman has grown to become JET’s biggest corporate partner, and last year made a significant funding contribution to support JET's work.

Northrop Grumman Chief Executive in UK and Europe, Nick Chaffey says: “Every child has the potential for brilliance, and at Northrop Grumman we are passionate about helping everyone unlock their full potential, no matter the obstacles.

“Partnering with organisations like JET helps to leverage science and technology’s innovation to help young people facing adversity discover opportunities that are meaningful, exciting and rewarding. Across the country, we will continue to do everything we can to support young people who need it most. Our partnership with JET is a key pillar of that mission, and it is an honour to continue our work with them.”