A church's youth choir is performing for free this weekend.

St Wulfram’s Youth Choir is giving a free concert at St Wulfram’s Church on Saturday, July 9 at 11.30am.

The recital was originally advertised for the following Saturday, but the date was moved to July 9 when St Wulfram’s Church Choir accepted an invitation to sing Choral Evensong at Westminster Abbey on July 16.

The youth choir ranges from the age of 13 to 17 and provides continuing opportunity in sacred choral music for members of the church’s younger boys’ and girls’ choirs as they reach their teenage years.

The teenagers sing in full harmony, and their repertoire includes music from the Renaissance onwards to contemporary choral music. They are particularly looking forward to singing modern arrangements of the American folk hymn, Shenandoah, and of Laura Mvula’s Sing to the Moon.

The recital begins at 11.30am and will last approximately 50 minutes. Entry is free, and a retiring collection will be taken towards the choristers’ forthcoming residency in Ely Cathedral.

During the Ely residency (August 1 to 7), the youth choir will contribute with the younger choristers and adult singers to services in Ely Cathedral, but they will also have their own programme of rehearsing, performing, recording and filming, and they are particularly looking forward to a youth choir performance in Little St Mary’s Church, Cambridge as part of the week.

Dr Tim Williams, Director of Music at St Wulfram’s, said: “We are very proud of the standard of the teenage members of our choir, and of the music that they produce together.

"There is a fabulous vibe in the choir, which is a result of all of these young musicians’ years of learning together at St Wulfram’s – we’re really looking forward to Saturday’s concert and sharing the wonderful sound of this ensemble with the people of Grantham.

"This concert really marks the beginning of what will be an incredible summer for the choir.”

The church coffee shop will be open from 10am, selling homemade cakes.

Find the choir on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

