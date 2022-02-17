A youth festival set to take over Grantham town centre has been postponed over concerns with the weather.

On Saturday, February 19, Grantham Market Place was due host Youth Fest, which would have seen street art, music and entertainment on offer in the town centre.

The festival was also due to bring a temporary skateboarding park to Grantham.

However, due to concerns over the weather forecast, South Kesteven District Council confirmed that Youth Fest has now been postponed until March 26.

Statement (from a spokesperson) if required: “Safety is a priority for SKDC and to ensure a successful event - which takes into account the safety of visitors and the event hosts - we have reluctantly agreed to postpone Grantham Youth Fest until Saturday March 26.”

SKDC also confirmed that outdoor markets are at this stage still running as scheduled.