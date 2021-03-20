Youth Trust Grantham helps Peter enjoy a life-changing trip to South Africa

Last year Peter Alipio was able to travel to South Africa and work in an orphanage thanks to a grant which helped him go on his life-changing trip.

The Youth Trust Grantham has been supporting young people in the town for over 30 years. It has ongoing grants available for young people like Peter aged 16 to 28 years old in Grantham, towards the development of the individual as they grow within society.

It is able to offer grants towards different purposes including equipment required for courses and apprenticeships, skill building activities and trips, qualifications/ training required for employment and much more. For more information please contact:

Email: youthtrustgrantham.office@gmail.com

Website: www.youthtrustgrantham.com

Facebook:@YTGrantham

Here is Peter’s story in his own words.

In January 2020 I was given the amazing opportunity to volunteer at an orphanage called LIV located in Durban, South Africa, as well as working in and amongst the village.

I also took part in their discipleship programme, which would break and shape me into the person I am today. The first three months were learning and voluntary based.This would consist of a mixture of working in and around the village; in the school as teaching assistants, helping with their Sunday school program with less fortunate children who would come to church and groundwork around our living area as well as around the village.

The rest of our week consisted of learning about Jesus and his teachings, finding practical value that was missing in our lives, learning to put God first.

The first few months, although very enjoyable and fulfilling, were some of the most difficult. I was faced with an independence that was very different to others my age, living with complete strangers in a new environment, everything was new and different which was incredibly difficult when being challenged personally by my past and life back home. The most difficult aspect would have to be the poverty I saw around the local area in the townships.

One area we had the pleasure to work in was a local nursery/day care outside the village. It was in the poorer township on a dirt path surrounded by mud huts. It was incredibly difficult to see poverty with children of that age especially at what in England we would consider such a crucial time in a child’s development. At first it was very hard seeing how little they had compared to us, but quickly realised that it meant so much to them just us being there, so we worked hard in our one-hour slot every Thursday to bring joy and laughter in many ways.

From playing around outside with the simplest of toys, to singing nursery rhymes, three little monkeys, and being silly. We also gave basic English lessons to go with their Zulu lessons, on topics like senses and family. They also taught us a few new things.

Whilst being in the village I also learned a lot about myself, especially in the first three months. I came to the realisation that I was very much lost in my pride, a broken human who didn’t know his privilege and only cared for himself. At first, I was always putting my interests above others, very sceptical to change, especially change for God.

Living in the village humbled me so much, mainly through the discipleship course where I learnt so much about my self worth, the love and divine plans God has for his children. I didn’t only see this in myself but also in my peers as we grew and developed together. Sharing laughter, tears and wow moments! I believe these teachings and this unique experience has shaped me for the rest of my life, humbling me further than I could ever have imagined. It has broken me into a million pieces and God has built me back up stronger, making me more loving and understanding towards others in all situations.

Just like the rest of the world, coronavirus hit South Africa around the end of our first three months (March). In the final threemonths we were supposed to begin interning around the village in areas that would possibly help us with our future aspirations. This was very different compared to previous years as the village had to be completely shut off to the public. This meant we had a large majority of crucial staff who lived outside of the village unable to enter, from teachers, groundskeepers and other volunteers from outside the village. As the only permanent on-site volunteers we were given many tasks we never thought we would do. These tasks included doing the bin run every Monday and Thursday which was a lot more manual labour than we had hoped, having to empty wheelie bins into a skip in 30-degree heat.

I also helped run the nursery department which had children aged two to five, teaching English and doing arts and crafts in the mornings. I found it so fascinating watching them develop their English skills whilst also teaching me how to speak their native Zulu language.

For my internship in the afternoons I also helped run the media and marketing department, teaching me so much about marketing products online, putting into practice a lot of practical skills I had learnt during my A-levels like photography and graphic design. The media role was also very beneficial as it helped me gain an insight into the business side of media promotion; via social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. This was all very beneficial as I planned to go to university and study fashion marketing and design.

During the lockdown period a large majority of people in the local area were left jobless and had no form of income which meant a large majority of the poorer community were left starving with little to no food. In these difficult circumstances we got to create and distribute 2,000 food parcels to those who really needed it. The feelings of giving someone resources to feed their family and themselves for a few days were some of the most fulfilling and heart-warming I experienced whilst being in South Africa.

Sadly, it all had to come to an end. Due to coronavirus we had to take the last repatriation flight back to England in fear of not making it back to in time for university. It was a sad and painful goodbye to leave the village that helped shape me for the rest of my life, but it was a step that had to be taken for me to go further personally.

In the past few months living in South Africa and coming back to England, I have learnt and developed so much from this whole experience, changing for the better in the most amazing way possible. My biggest highlight had to be learning and being part of such an amazing culture, making friends for life and a second family halfway across the world. One thing that I have taken away from this whole experience is that we shouldn’t take the privilege that we have for granted. We need to stop disregarding the small things in life because they may not mean much to us but have so much value to others.

I can’t thank everyone enough for the generosity in donations and sponsorship that helped me fund the trip as well all the support both mentally and physically. Being back in England I will be studying fashion marketing and design at Northumbria University, having learnt so much and growing so much as a person I feel as if I’m more prepared to be independent in such a stressful and scary time in a lot of young adults’ lives.