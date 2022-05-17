Schools are invited to enter a competition for a chance to attend a space camp ahead of the UK's first-ever satellite launch.

Lincolnshire-based youth charity the Jon Egging Trust has launched JET to Space, a national schools’ competition to help engage vulnerable youngsters in the landmark event which takes place in Cornwall this summer.

JET to Space is aimed at pupils aged 11 to 13 (Years 7 and 8) who are struggling to thrive at school due to low confidence or personal challenge.

Jon Egging Trust students visit the Red Arrows

Five winning schools will take five students each to a four-day space camp in Cornwall in July.

Trust chief excutive Dr Emma Egging, from Colsterworth founded JET after the death of her husband, Flt Lt Jon Egging, a Red Arrows pilot, at the Bournemouth Air Show in 2011.

She said: “We recognise that the historic satellite launch is an exciting and important national event which has the potential to encourage young people from across the UK to dream big.

“We want to ensure that the inspirational ripple effect from the launch reaches the areas of the country where employment opportunities may be lacking, and where families may face hardship and adversity."

Jon Egging Trust students try the experience of flying with virtual reality

The camp will include a VIP tour of Spaceport Cornwall, a robotics and rocket propulsion challenge, and a chance to complete surf and coasteering adventure the ‘Cornish Challenge.

All schools who enter can take part in a virtual STEM seminar in September, hosted by those behind the satellite launch. To enter, teachers must explain why their students deserve to win and

upload a #JETtoSpace message from their class. The competition closes on Wednesday, June 8.

Visit www.joneggingtrust.org.uk/jettospace/ for more details.