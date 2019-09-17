Youths caught with drugs in Grantham park
Two youths were caught with class B drugs in Wyndham Park, Grantham, on Sunday night.
Two police officers were patrolling the area to stop anti special behaviour and noticed two youths who attempted to walk off from them.
The pair were stopped and searched and a small quantity of class B drugs was found on one of them.
The drugs were seized and will be destroyed.
The youths were not arrested but have been invited to attend the police station for a voluntary interview with a responsible adult present.
