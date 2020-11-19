Youths seen 'trying car door handles' in Grantham street
Published: 12:15, 19 November 2020
| Updated: 12:16, 19 November 2020
A group of youths were allegedly spotted trying the handle of a car door in Grantham in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police received a report at 2.14am to a disturbance on The Drive, Grantham.
They attended the scene but the youths had already ran off after they were disturbed.
It is believed that they attempted to enter several cars in The Drive, by trying the door handles.